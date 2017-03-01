Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Congress reaction brings SEAL's widow to tears
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Congress reaction brings SEAL's widow to tears
During President Trump's first address to Congress, he saluted the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens.
Source: CNN
Top News (16 Videos)
Congress reaction brings SEAL's widow to tears
CNN/ORC poll: Trump receives positive reviews
Democrats respond to Trump's address
Tornadoes rip through the Midwest
Car plows into Mardi Gras parade
Manhunt for Mississippi murder suspect
Who is assassination suspect Siti Aisyah?
Theories behind Kim Jong Nam's murder
Jewish center bomb threats across nation
3 dead after small plane crashes into CA homes
Couple gets prison for racial threats at party
Muhammad Ali's son, ex-wife detained at airport
Trump: Obama's people possibly behind leaks
Samsung heir indicted on bribery
Sanders mocks Trump on health care
Kansas shooting suspect appears in court
See More
Congress reaction brings SEAL's widow to tears
During President Trump's first address to Congress, he saluted the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens.
Source: CNN