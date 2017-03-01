Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress is expected to focus on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress is expected to focus on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump details plan for health care reform

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump details plan for health care reform

President Donald Trump lays out a series of guiding principles to Congress for his vision of a better health care system for Americans.
Source: CNN

President Trump's address to Congress (14 Videos)

See More

Trump details plan for health care reform

President Donald Trump lays out a series of guiding principles to Congress for his vision of a better health care system for Americans.
Source: CNN