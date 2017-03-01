Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    A tale of two Trump speeches

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

A tale of two Trump speeches

Witness the stark contrast between President Donald Trump's inaugural address in January and his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Source: CNN

Best of CNN Digital Worldwide (12 Videos)

See More

A tale of two Trump speeches

Witness the stark contrast between President Donald Trump's inaugural address in January and his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Source: CNN