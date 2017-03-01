Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Schumer: Trump talks one way and does another

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schumer: Trump talks one way and does another

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticizes President Trump by saying that his speeches are detached from his reality.
Source: CNN

Reaction to Trump's address to Congress (9 Videos)

See More

Schumer: Trump talks one way and does another

New Day

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticizes President Trump by saying that his speeches are detached from his reality.
Source: CNN