Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Former Trump aide defends controversial tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Former Trump aide defends controversial tweet

Former Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci mentions Democrats in a tweet about the rash of bomb threats on Jewish Community Centers.
Source: CNN

Jewish communities threatened (6 Videos)

See More

Former Trump aide defends controversial tweet

New Day

Former Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci mentions Democrats in a tweet about the rash of bomb threats on Jewish Community Centers.
Source: CNN