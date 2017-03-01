Breaking News
Entire Democratic response to Trump's address
Entire Democratic response to Trump's address
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear responds to the President's address to Congress, questioning Trump's plan for the Affordable Care Act and urging him to unify American citizens.
President Trump's address to Congress (15 Videos)
Entire Democratic response to Trump's address
Trump honors a fallen Navy SEAL
Trump: Time for trivial fights is behind us
Trump: My job is not to represent the world
Trump vows to abolish radical Islamic terrorism
Trump orders DHS to create a new office
Mixed reaction to Trump's 'drain swamp' pledge
Trump: I'll bring back millions of jobs
Trump: We stand united against hate
Trump honors wife of late Justice Scalia
Melania Trump arrives at Congress chamber
Trump: We will stop drugs from pouring into US
A tale of two Trump speeches
Trump details plan for health care reform
70 years of addresses to Congress
The President's designated survivor
Entire Democratic response to Trump's address
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear responds to the President's address to Congress, questioning Trump's plan for the Affordable Care Act and urging him to unify American citizens.
