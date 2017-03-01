Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Van Jones: The moment Trump became President
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Van Jones: The moment Trump became President
CNN political commentator
Van Jones
said that the moment when President Donald Trump addressed Carryn Owens, the widow of slain US Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, was a crucial moment.
Source: CNN
Reaction to Trump's address to Congress (8 Videos)
Van Jones: The moment Trump became President
McConnell: American's expect Obamacare repeal
CNN/ORC poll: Trump receives positive reviews
Democrats respond to Trump's address
70 years of addresses to Congress
Trump: Time for trivial fights is behind us
Trump calls on Congress to replace Obamacare
Mixed reaction to Trump's 'drain swamp' pledge
See More
Van Jones: The moment Trump became President
CNN political commentator
Van Jones
said that the moment when President Donald Trump addressed Carryn Owens, the widow of slain US Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, was a crucial moment.
Source: CNN