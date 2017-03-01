Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Debate over a Navy SEAL's death
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Debate over a Navy SEAL's death
The death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens during a raid in Yemen has elicited different responses from lawmakers, the White House and the Owens family.
Source: CNN
Top News (9 Videos)
Debate over a Navy SEAL's death
Volcano in Italy erupts in fiery display
Ryan Zinke confirmed as interior secretary
Former Trump aide defends controversial tweet
Congress reaction brings SEAL's widow to tears
CNN/ORC poll: Trump receives positive reviews
Democrats respond to Trump's address
Tornadoes rip through the Midwest
Car plows into Mardi Gras parade
See More
Debate over a Navy SEAL's death
The death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens during a raid in Yemen has elicited different responses from lawmakers, the White House and the Owens family.
Source: CNN