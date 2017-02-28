Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Mixed reaction to Trump's 'drain swamp' pledge
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Mixed reaction to Trump's 'drain swamp' pledge
President Donald Trump's renewed pledge to "drain the swamp" during his address to a joint session of Congress drew mixed reaction.
Source: CNN
President Trump's address to Congress (9 Videos)
Mixed reaction to Trump's 'drain swamp' pledge
Trump honors a fallen Navy SEAL
Trump: Time for trivial fights is behind us
Trump vows to abolish radical Islamic terrorism
Trump: I'll bring back millions of jobs
Trump: We stand united against hate
Trump honors wife of late Justice Scalia
Melania Trump arrives at Congress chamber
69 years of addresses to Congress
The President's designated survivor
See More
Mixed reaction to Trump's 'drain swamp' pledge
President Donald Trump's renewed pledge to "drain the swamp" during his address to a joint session of Congress drew mixed reaction.
Source: CNN