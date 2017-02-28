Kellyanne Conway couch photo sparks memes

Breaking News

TOPSHOT - Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as US President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Photos of White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch have created a buzz on social media.
Source: CNN

