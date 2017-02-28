Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

carryn owens
carryn owens

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump honors widow of fallen Navy SEAL

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump honors widow of fallen Navy SEAL

President Donald Trump honors Carryn Owens, widow of William "Ryan" Owens, the US Navy SEAL killed in a late-January raid in Yemen.
Source: CNN

President Trump's address to Congress (15 Videos)

See More

Trump honors widow of fallen Navy SEAL

President Donald Trump honors Carryn Owens, widow of William "Ryan" Owens, the US Navy SEAL killed in a late-January raid in Yemen.
Source: CNN