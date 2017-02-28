Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: We stand united against hate
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: We stand united against hate
President Donald Trump addressed recent threats of violence and vandalism against the Jewish community, and stressed the importance of unity and strength.
Source: CNN
President Trump's address to Congress (7 Videos)
Trump: We stand united against hate
Melania Trump arrives at Congress chamber
69 years of addresses to Congress
President Trump goes to Congress
The President's designated survivor
Deported mom's children to attend Trump speech
Trump vows to abolish radical Islamic terrorism
See More
Trump: We stand united against hate
President Donald Trump addressed recent threats of violence and vandalism against the Jewish community, and stressed the importance of unity and strength.
Source: CNN