WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images)
    Trump: We will stop drugs from pouring into US

President Donald Trump says he is going to stop drugs from entering the US, enforce our immigration laws and build a wall along the Mexico-US border.
President Donald Trump says he is going to stop drugs from entering the US, enforce our immigration laws and build a wall along the Mexico-US border.
