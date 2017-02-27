Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Pentagon lays out options to destroy ISIS
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Pentagon lays out options to destroy ISIS
The Pentagon's plan is to map out how to rapidly destroy ISIS in less than ten months, according to a US official. CNN's Barbara Starr has the details.
Source: CNN
The fight against ISIS (15 Videos)
Pentagon lays out options to destroy ISIS
France foils 'imminent' terror attack
ISIS claims 2 suicide bombings in Baghdad
US bombers target ISIS camps in Libya
CNN walks through a city destroyed by ISIS
Expert: ISIS may have trained Istanbul gunman
Why Raqqa matters
Trump on defeating ISIS
Ash Carter: ISIS leader's days are numbered
Mosul residents caught between war and peace
Police release new photo of Istanbul gunman
ISIS leader Baghdadi in US crosshairs
U.S. to send 200 more troops to Syria to fight ISIS
What will Trump do differently against ISIS?
FBI warns about ISIS threat to churches
US officials: 75% of ISIS terrorists killed
See More
Pentagon lays out options to destroy ISIS
The Lead
The Pentagon's plan is to map out how to rapidly destroy ISIS in less than ten months, according to a US official. CNN's Barbara Starr has the details.
Source: CNN