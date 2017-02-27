Sources: Trump approved staff phone search

Breaking News
Trump approved staff phone search
Sources tell CNN's
Jeff Zeleny
that President Trump personally signed off on Sean Spicer's search of staff phones for encrypted messaging apps.
