Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Health care plan will be 'very special'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Health care plan will be 'very special'

President Donald Trump gave a toast to the nation's governors at the White House on Sunday evening, offering a preview of policy discussions slated for Monday.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Health care plan will be 'very special'

Newsroom

President Donald Trump gave a toast to the nation's governors at the White House on Sunday evening, offering a preview of policy discussions slated for Monday.
Source: CNN