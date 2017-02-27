Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Slain Navy SEAL dad speaks out yemen raid starr NR_00000606
Slain Navy SEAL dad speaks out yemen raid starr NR_00000606

    JUST WATCHED

    Father of fallen SEAL demands investigation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Father of fallen SEAL demands investigation

The father of fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens is criticizing President Trump's decision to authorize the mission in Yemen and wants an investigation into why his son died.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and foreign policy (13 Videos)

See More

Father of fallen SEAL demands investigation

Newsroom

The father of fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens is criticizing President Trump's decision to authorize the mission in Yemen and wants an investigation into why his son died.
Source: CNN