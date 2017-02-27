Breaking News
Spicer on Russia ties: Nothing to investigate
Spicer on Russia ties: Nothing to investigate
During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said there is "nothing to further investigate" in regards to President Donald Trump's ties with Russia.
Spicer on Russia ties: Nothing to investigate
Newsroom
During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said there is "nothing to further investigate" in regards to President Donald Trump's ties with Russia.
