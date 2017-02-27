Breaking News

    Schiff: No conclusion on Trump-Russia probe

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, says that without an independent analysis, it's too early to draw conclusions about Trump advisers' involvement with Russian officials. Schiff's statement differs from the opinion of the committee's chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes. CNN's Jim Sciutto breaks it down.
