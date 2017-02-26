Trump still has to fill nearly 2,000 vacancies

Nearly 2,000 appointed positions in the administration of President Donald Trump remain vacant, leaving many agencies with large staffing gaps waiting to be filled, according to data reviewed by CNN. Professor David B. Cohen discusses how this hinders governing.
