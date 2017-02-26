Breaking News
Fallen SEAL's dad slams White House
Fallen SEAL's dad slams White House
Bill Owens, the father of fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens,
criticized President Trump in the Miami Herald
for a
US military raid in Yemen
where his son was killed.
Source: CNN
