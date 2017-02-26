Stein: Watergate tapes 'one tiny little thing'

Breaking News

While defending President Trump's decision to skip the White House Correspondence Dinner, Ben Stein said that the media is "trying to do to Trump what they did to Nixon" during the Watergate scandal.
Source: CNN