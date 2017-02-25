Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - FEBRUARY 17: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a crowd during the debut event for the Dreamliner 787-10 at Boeing's South Carolina facilities on February 17, 2017 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The airplane begins flight testing later this year and will be delivered to airline customers starting in 2018. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - FEBRUARY 17: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a crowd during the debut event for the Dreamliner 787-10 at Boeing's South Carolina facilities on February 17, 2017 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The airplane begins flight testing later this year and will be delivered to airline customers starting in 2018. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I won't attend correspondents' dinner

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I won't attend correspondents' dinner

President Trump tweeted that he will not be attending this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner. CNN's Athena Jones has more.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and the media (14 Videos)

See More

Trump: I won't attend correspondents' dinner

Newsroom

President Trump tweeted that he will not be attending this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner. CNN's Athena Jones has more.
Source: CNN