Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

EDISON, NJ - OCTOBER 15: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the Republican Hindu Coalition's Humanity United Against Terror Charity event on October 15, 2016 at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey. Trump also campaigned today in New Hampshire and Maine. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
EDISON, NJ - OCTOBER 15: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the Republican Hindu Coalition's Humanity United Against Terror Charity event on October 15, 2016 at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey. Trump also campaigned today in New Hampshire and Maine. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: US will be top of the pack with nukes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: US will be top of the pack with nukes

President Donald Trump told Reuters that the US should be leading the world in nuclear weapons. The statement left non-proliferation experts puzzled and concerned.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: US will be top of the pack with nukes

Newsroom

President Donald Trump told Reuters that the US should be leading the world in nuclear weapons. The statement left non-proliferation experts puzzled and concerned.
Source: CNN