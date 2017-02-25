Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    DNC chair election moves on to second ballot

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

DNC chair election moves on to second ballot

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez fell short of becoming the new DNC chair by one vote during first ballot voting at the DNC Winter Meeting, forcing the election to move on to a second ballot.
Source: CNN

Democratic Party's Future (15 Videos)

See More

DNC chair election moves on to second ballot

Newsroom

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez fell short of becoming the new DNC chair by one vote during first ballot voting at the DNC Winter Meeting, forcing the election to move on to a second ballot.
Source: CNN