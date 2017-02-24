Breaking News

Reporters leave after failing to get access to an off camera briefing with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and a small group of reporters instead of the normal on camera briefing at the White House on February 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Tapper: Excluding the press is un-American

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses how CNN and other news outlets were blocked from an off-camera White House press briefing, raising alarm among media organizations and First Amendment watchdogs.
