Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: Excluding the press is un-American
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: Excluding the press is un-American
CNN's Jake Tapper discusses how CNN and other news outlets were blocked from an off-camera White House press briefing, raising alarm among media organizations and First Amendment watchdogs.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and the media (15 Videos)
Tapper: Excluding the press is un-American
President Trump starts rally attacking media
CNN anchor to Trump: Jefferson favored media
McCain: Dictators start by suppressing media
Trump says country's greatest enemy is media
Trump: Press illegally gets information
Cooper: I know we covered attacks; I was there
Trump claims media won't cover terror attacks
Trump may tweet, but he prefers the papers
'Our intention is never to lie to you'
Spicer: Inauguration had largest audience ever
Trump asks crowd: Should I keep Twitter?
Trump talks about his Twitter habits
Trump says he is at 'war with the media'
Donald Trump on the media, then and now
Trump shuts down CNN reporter
See More
Tapper: Excluding the press is un-American
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper discusses how CNN and other news outlets were blocked from an off-camera White House press briefing, raising alarm among media organizations and First Amendment watchdogs.
Source: CNN