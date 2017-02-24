Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Town hall attendee: Answer the questions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Town hall attendee: Answer the questions

Rowdy crowd grows impatient when Arizona Rep. Martha McSally doesn't immediately answer a question about US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
Source: KGUN

Angry town halls (16 Videos)

See More

Town hall attendee: Answer the questions

Rowdy crowd grows impatient when Arizona Rep. Martha McSally doesn't immediately answer a question about US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
Source: KGUN