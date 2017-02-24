Breaking News
Bolton: US must fight for American sovereignty
Bolton: US must fight for American sovereignty
John Bolton, former US Ambassador to the UN, opens with a joke before addressing the annual CPAC gathering in National Harbor, Maryland.
