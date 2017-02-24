White House correspondent describes the moment

Breaking News

WASHINGTON - MAY 31: The exterior view of the south side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC.
The White House handpicked news organizations, beyond the pool, to attend Friday's press briefing with Sean Spicer. CNN was not allowed to attend, while other networks were permitted.
The White House handpicked news organizations, beyond the pool, to attend Friday's press briefing with Sean Spicer. CNN was not allowed to attend, while other networks were permitted.
