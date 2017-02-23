Breaking News
Young boy steals show at town hall
Young boy steals show at town hall
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton faced an angry crowd during a town hall in Arkansas, but one little boy and his question made the crowd cheer.
Source: KARK
