Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tom cotton town hall
tom cotton town hall

    JUST WATCHED

    Young boy steals show at town hall

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Young boy steals show at town hall

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton faced an angry crowd during a town hall in Arkansas, but one little boy and his question made the crowd cheer.
Source: KARK

Angry town halls (15 Videos)

See More

Young boy steals show at town hall

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton faced an angry crowd during a town hall in Arkansas, but one little boy and his question made the crowd cheer.
Source: KARK