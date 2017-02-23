Breaking News

WH press briefing sean spicer transgender bathroom policy NR_00003619
    Spicer: Transgender bathrooms a state issue

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says transgender bathroom policies are an issue better addressed at the state level.
Source: CNN

