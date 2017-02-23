Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tillerson: Mexico and US will have differences
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tillerson: Mexico and US will have differences
US Secy. of State Rex Tillerson says US and Mexico will have differing views from "time to time," after meeting with the Mexican foreign minister.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Mexico (14 Videos)
Tillerson: Mexico and US will have differences
Trump on Mexico: I want to go different route
Mexican president cancels Trump meeting
Spicer: Tax on imports to fund border wall
Rare view of immigrants trying to enter US
Is Donald Trump's border wall possible?
Mexico's president: We will not pay for wall
Ryan: $12-15 billion for border wall
Trump signs executive actions on border wall
Former Mexico FM: Pena Nieto must cancel US trip
WH: Mexico to pay for wall one way or another
Trump on building a wall along Southern border
Trump speaks out on Lewis, Mexico wall
Diplomat: No way Mexico will pay for wall
Donald Trump on Mexico: Then and Now
See More
Tillerson: Mexico and US will have differences
US Secy. of State Rex Tillerson says US and Mexico will have differing views from "time to time," after meeting with the Mexican foreign minister.
Source: CNN