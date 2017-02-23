Breaking News
Bannon: Media is dead wrong about Trump
Bannon: Media is dead wrong about Trump
White House strategist Steve Bannon addresses the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference, saying that the media is "dead wrong" in it's portrayal of the Trump administration.
Source: CNN
Bannon: Media is dead wrong about Trump
