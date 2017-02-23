Bannon: Media is dead wrong about Trump

Breaking News

White House strategist Steve Bannon addresses the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference, saying that the media is "dead wrong" in it's portrayal of the Trump administration.
Source: CNN

