Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tillerson: US and Mexico have differences
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tillerson: US and Mexico have differences
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in Mexico to try and smooth the relationship between the US and Mexico. The topic of who will pay for the wall was not discussed. CNN's
Leyla Santiago
reports.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Mexico (14 Videos)
Tillerson: US and Mexico have differences
Trump on Mexico: I want to go different route
Mexican president cancels Trump meeting
Spicer: Tax on imports to fund border wall
Rare view of immigrants trying to enter US
Is Donald Trump's border wall possible?
Mexico's president: We will not pay for wall
Ryan: $12-15 billion for border wall
Trump signs executive actions on border wall
Former Mexico FM: Pena Nieto must cancel US trip
WH: Mexico to pay for wall one way or another
Trump on building a wall along Southern border
Trump speaks out on Lewis, Mexico wall
Diplomat: No way Mexico will pay for wall
Donald Trump on Mexico: Then and Now
See More
Tillerson: US and Mexico have differences
The Lead
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in Mexico to try and smooth the relationship between the US and Mexico. The topic of who will pay for the wall was not discussed. CNN's
Leyla Santiago
reports.
Source: CNN