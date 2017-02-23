Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem as Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump watch on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem as Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump watch on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    Singer tweets Trump on transgender policy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Singer tweets Trump on transgender policy

Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem at Donald Trump's inauguration, but is now speaking out against the President's politics.
Source: HLN

Transgender issues (15 Videos)

See More

Singer tweets Trump on transgender policy

Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem at Donald Trump's inauguration, but is now speaking out against the President's politics.
Source: HLN