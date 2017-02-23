Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Greene: Trump is marching us toward fascism

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Greene: Trump is marching us toward fascism

During the Democratic National Committee leadership debate, Jehmu Greene said the Democratic party has to be the "last line of defense" for the US Constitution.
Source: CNN

DNC Leadership Debate (8 Videos)

See More

Greene: Trump is marching us toward fascism

During the Democratic National Committee leadership debate, Jehmu Greene said the Democratic party has to be the "last line of defense" for the US Constitution.
Source: CNN