Greene: Trump is marching us toward fascism
Greene: Trump is marching us toward fascism
During the Democratic National Committee leadership debate, Jehmu Greene said the Democratic party has to be the "last line of defense" for the US Constitution.
DNC Leadership Debate
Greene: Trump is marching us toward fascism
Perez: Dems need to take fight to Trump
Keith Ellison: Anti-Semitism allegations false
Democrats compete for chairman position
Ellison: Trump raising impeachment question
Jehmu Greene implies election was rigged
Attorney to Trump: Offer proof of voter fraud
Greene: Trump is marching us toward fascism
