Jehmu Greene implies election was rigged

During the Democratic National Committee leadership debate, Former Rock the Vote President Jehmu Greene said because the Democrats won the popular vote, most Americans know which election was rigged.
Attorney to Trump: Offer proof of voter fraud
Greene: Trump is marching us toward fascism
Perez: Dems need to take fight to Trump
Keith Ellison: Anti-Semitism allegations false
Democrats compete for chairman position
Ellison: Trump raising impeachment question
