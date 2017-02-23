Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jehmu Greene debate 02
Jehmu Greene debate 02

    JUST WATCHED

    Jehmu Greene implies election was rigged

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jehmu Greene implies election was rigged

During the Democratic National Committee leadership debate, Former Rock the Vote President Jehmu Greene said because the Democrats won the popular vote, most Americans know which election was rigged.
Source: CNN

DNC Leadership Debate (7 Videos)

See More

Jehmu Greene implies election was rigged

During the Democratic National Committee leadership debate, Former Rock the Vote President Jehmu Greene said because the Democrats won the popular vote, most Americans know which election was rigged.
Source: CNN