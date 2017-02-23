Breaking News
DeVos: Transgender bathroom order an overreach
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos called the Obama administration's guidelines on transgender bathroom use an example of government overreach.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos called the Obama administration's guidelines on transgender bathroom use an example of government overreach.
