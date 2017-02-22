Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Town hall protests 01
Town hall protests 01

    JUST WATCHED

    Protesters to lawmakers: 'You work for us!'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Protesters to lawmakers: 'You work for us!'

Lawmakers across the country have headed back to their districts during the congressional recess, and many are facing tough questions from constituents.
Source: CNN

Major protests in 2017 (15 Videos)

See More

Protesters to lawmakers: 'You work for us!'

Lawmakers across the country have headed back to their districts during the congressional recess, and many are facing tough questions from constituents.
Source: CNN