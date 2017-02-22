Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Town hall protests
Town hall protests

    JUST WATCHED

    Protesters to lawmakers: 'You work for us!'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Protesters to lawmakers: 'You work for us!'

Lawmakers across the country have headed back to their districts during the congressional recess, and many are facing tough questions from constituents.
Source: CNN

Major protests in 2017 (15 Videos)

See More

Protesters to lawmakers: 'You work for us!'

Lawmakers across the country have headed back to their districts during the congressional recess, and many are facing tough questions from constituents.
Source: CNN