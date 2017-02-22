Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tom cotton town hall ignores obamacare question sot _00000000
tom cotton town hall ignores obamacare question sot _00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Crowd erupts as congressman avoids question

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Crowd erupts as congressman avoids question

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton faced an angry crowd at a town hall in Springdale, Arkansas, after he ignored a woman's question on replacement options for Obamacare.
Source: KARK

Angry town halls (16 Videos)

See More

Crowd erupts as congressman avoids question

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton faced an angry crowd at a town hall in Springdale, Arkansas, after he ignored a woman's question on replacement options for Obamacare.
Source: KARK