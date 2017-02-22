Breaking News
WH: Some manufactured anger at town halls
WH: Some manufactured anger at town halls
Sean Spicer, addressing Trump's tweet that the raucous crowds at Republican town halls were liberal activists, says he thinks a portion of the group were professional protesters.
WH: Some manufactured anger at town halls
