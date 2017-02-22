Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: Some manufactured anger at town halls

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: Some manufactured anger at town halls

Sean Spicer, addressing Trump's tweet that the raucous crowds at Republican town halls were liberal activists, says he thinks a portion of the group were professional protesters.
Source: CNN

Sean Spicer (13 Videos)

See More

WH: Some manufactured anger at town halls

Wolf

Sean Spicer, addressing Trump's tweet that the raucous crowds at Republican town halls were liberal activists, says he thinks a portion of the group were professional protesters.
Source: CNN