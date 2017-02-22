Breaking News

    Pence denounces anti-Semitic vandalism

Vice President Mike Pence denounced the vandalism of a historic Jewish cemetery in St. Louis while speaking at Fabick Cat Factory in Missouri.
Source: CNN

