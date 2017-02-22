Breaking News
Sen. Cassidy: Venting won't get you anywhere
Sen. Cassidy: Venting won't get you anywhere
During a town hall in Louisiana, Senator Bill Cassidy responds to angry constituents, saying, "if all you want to do is vent, this will not be profitable."
Source: CNN
