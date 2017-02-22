Constituent to senator: 2020, you're done!

Breaking News

At a town hall in Louisiana, after Senator Bill Cassidy did not immediately answer a question regarding Obamacare, one angry constituent stood up and yelled, "2020, you're gone!"
Source: WVUE

